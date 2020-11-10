People moving to second homes in Cotswolds 'knowing they have Covid-19'

People are moving into second homes in the Cotswolds "knowing they have covid", a community leader has claimed.

Gloucestershire County Councillor Shaun Parsons said in the council meeting on Tuesday 10 November that people are acting "much more cavalier" in this lockdown compared to the first one earlier this year.

His comments come as 132 positive Covid-19 cases were recorded in the Cotswolds in the seven days leading up to Monday 9 November, according to the latest Government data.

Mr Parsons said three different people have anecdotally told him that some have moved into second homes knowing they have covid to "be more comfortable in the country" rather than in places like London.

It's unclear whether people travelling to second homes is responsible for the rise in Covid-19 cases in the county. Credit: PA images

The Government's guidance currently says people cannot leave home for holidays or overnight stays, including staying in a second home.

Exemptions include needing accommodation while moving house, unable to return to a main residence and needing accommodation to attend a funeral or related commemorative event.

The county's public health chief responded to Mr Parsons in the meetings that people "should not be travelling with Covid."

Mr Parsons said: "People are acting much more cavalier on this lockdown than the previous one. There is a huge amount of traffic going down the A417 for example."

I have been told anecdotally by three different people is that a number of people have left to come down to their second homes in the Cotswolds knowing they have got covid, so they can rest there and be more comfortable in the country than they can in London or somewhere Shaun Parsons, Gloucestershire County Council

Sarah Scott, Gloucestershire's director of public health, said: "We remember we were told not to go to second homes. You should not be travelling if you have got Covid-19.

"If they have just basically left home number one, got into a car, driven to home number two and stayed in a house for 14 days the risk is minimal.

"If the entire family do that it is not desirable, but the risk is minimal. It is only if they go out and about once they reach their second home and they have got Covid symptoms then there is a real potential for spread."

READ MORE: