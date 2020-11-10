Soiled nappy sent to wife of Plymouth MP Johnny Mercer

A soiled nappy has been sent to the home of Plymouth MP Johnny Mercer.

The Conservative MP for Plymouth Moor View shared photos of the package and it's contents on social media saying it had been addressed to his wife Felicity.

The Conservative MP says the package was sent to his wife Felicity. Credit: PA Images

The photographs posted on Twitter show a padded postage envelope and a soiled nappy that had been inside.

A note on the nappy read, " better check and see what your husband has been up to."

Mercer says the nappy arrived in this padded envelope. Credit: Johnny Mercer MP

The nappy had a typed note attached to it. Credit: Johnny Mercer MP

In his post, Johnny Mercer explained that he wasn't sharing it for sympathy but, he said, to show what being involved in politics is like at the moment.

I publicise this stuff not because I want sympathy - I’m very privileged. But I do think people should be aware of what getting involved in politics is really like in 2020 Britain. This was mailed to my wife (not me) this morning. Johnny Mercer MP

Labour MP for Plymouth Sutton & Devonport Luke Pollard called the incident "unacceptable and vile," he added, "hope your family are OK and that the police catch whoever is responsible."