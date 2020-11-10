Staff at Southmead Hospital are being investigated after breaking coronavirus rules on a night out.

Prior to the second lockdown a group of staff were socialising without social distancing in place. Two of them have since received positive covid tests and the others are now self-isolating.

The hospital insists that no risk to patients has been identified.

An investigation is underway and the incident has been reported to 'relevant bodies'.

Hospital bosses have since reminded all staff of the need to strictly adhere to government guidance at all times. They say patients can continue to use their services confidently and attend planned appointments and procedures.

Protecting our patients is our utmost priority and we know that the vast majority of our staff are following social distancing guidance, so this incident that took place outside of work is very disappointing. An investigation is underway and we have reported it to the relevant bodies but we do not believe any patients have been put at risk. Chris Burton, North Bristol NHS Trust Medical Director

Read More