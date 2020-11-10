Work has begun on the second section of the new Dawlish sea wall, which will protect the railway that connects Devon and Cornwall with the rest of the UK.

The second phase of the project by Network Rail got underway on Tuesday 10 November after the first part was completed in July.

The first phase of the new sea wall at Dawlish was completed in July 2020. Credit: ITV West Country

Construction of this next section of the £80 million upgrade, will take around two years to complete.

It follows years of detailed studies, designs and joint working between world-leading marine, coastal and railway engineering experts.

Ewen Morrison is leading the project for Network Rail, he says the new wall will protect the railway for the next 100 years.

Our plans have been drawn up by world-leading engineers and it will provide greater protection to the railway and town from rising sea levels and extreme weather. Ewen Morrison, Network Rail senior programme manager

The stretch of railway along the coastline is extremely susceptible to bad weather.

In 2014 part of it washed into the sea during heavy storms, forcing an eight-week closure.

In 2019 the Government announced £80 million plans to protect the line with a new wall along Marine Parade, to provide greater resilience against adverse weather.

There had been concerns that the height of the new sea wall will “destroy Dawlish’s charm and stop people visiting the town” - but a committee agreed that the future of the railway line was paramount.

Storms caused part of the line to fall into the sea in 2014. Credit: ITV West Country

This second phase of work is being split into two segments.

The first part, from Dawlish station to the Coastguard breakwater east of the station is expected to be completed in late 2021. The final part between the station and the Colonnade breakwater, which will link up the new wall at Marine Parade, will start to be built shortly after.

A major aspect of this work involves the use of an innovative eight-legged, self-contained walking jack-up barge, known as a ‘Wavewalker’.

The ‘Wavewalker’ is only one of its kind in Europe and it will be the first time this type of barge has been used to maintain the UK rail network.

The so-called 'Wavewalker' is the only one of its kind in Europe. Credit: Network Rail

This piece of equipment will be used to safely access the sea facing side of the embankment.

The platform height can be adjusted so that work can continue during the high tides that particularly impact the South Devon coastline.

It means working hours are not as restricted by changing tides.

The 'Wavewalker' can work at a range of tide heights. Credit: Network Rail

The Rail Minister, Chris Heaton-Harris says he's pleased to see work continuing to improve the sea defences, and 'that the innovative ‘Wavewalker’ is being used to construct it – a first for UK rail.'

He says the investment from the government will provide a more resilient railway for future generations.

It forms part of our commitment to deliver reliable, punctual journeys across Devon and Cornwall, helping the south west build back better, supporting the local economy and tourism. Chris Heaton-Harris, Rail Minister

Once complete the 415 metre section of new sea wall will:

be higher than the existing wall

have a curved edge to send waves back towards the sea

have a high-level, wider and safer promenade

pedestrian access to the beach

an accessible station footbridge with lifts

Network Rail says it will keep the community updated on the progress of the project.

An information point will again be available in Dawlish for residents.

