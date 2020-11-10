Fireworks are 'believed to have caused' a young zebra to die at Noah's Ark Zoo Farm in Wraxall, near Bristol.

It is thought the eight-month-old zebra was "spooked" by the loud bangs of fireworks on Wednesday 4 November which drove her to bolt and crash against her enclosure.

The post-mortem showed that Hope -who was born in March 2020- died for the sudden impact on colliding with the boundary of the enclosure.

Staff at the zoo are "devastated" at the "tragedy", saying she was "so full of energy and life and she was a very healthy young zebra".

The managing director of the zoo said this death "demonstrates in a tragic way the impact that fireworks can have on animals."

Managing Director of the zoo, Larry Bush said: "She became a symbol of positivity to our keepers and many of our visitors alike and she will be very much missed.

"We’re feeling devastated by the loss of our young zebra Hope. She was so full of energy and life and she was a very healthy young zebra.

"It is such a tragedy that she has lost her life, seemingly as a result of fireworks being set off at nearby events which were intended as a celebration.

"We know this was not the intention of local organisers and people letting off fireworks but it does demonstrate in a tragic way the impact that fireworks can have on animals – whether this be zebras, horses, native wildlife or pets in our homes.”

Credit: Noah's Ark Zoo Farm

Keepers at the zoo are now trying to use Hope's death as a way to warn people about the effects fireworks can have on animals.

We would like to use this tragic event as an impetus for change and we really hope that people will now think hard and adopt alternative arrangements for celebrations, including silent fireworks or more animal-friendly options. Jayne Gibbins, a senior keeper at the zoo

