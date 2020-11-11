Jet2holidays to start flying from Bristol Airport in 2021

Budget airline Jet2holidays has announced it will fly from Bristol Airport next year, creating up to 200 new jobs.

The package holiday firm has said it will fly to more than 30 destinations across Europe, the Canary Islands and the Mediterranean.

Bristol Airport will be the company’s tenth UK base. The new jobs will include flight and cabin crew, engineers and ground operations staff.

Jet2holiday's arrival will create up to 200 new jobs at Bristol Airport.

Steve Heapy, who is the CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “This is an incredibly exciting day for Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, as we expand our award-winning flights and holidays to Bristol Airport.

“We know how much demand there is, because we have been listening to customers and independent travel agents in the region for some time.

We are delighted to be bringing them the news that they have been looking forward to, meaning that they can finally enjoy real package holidays from Bristol Airport. Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays

A fleet of three aircraft will operate out of Bristol once flights start in the summer.

Dave Lees, who is CEO at Bristol Airport, described the launch as a “major step towards the future”.

The budget airline will fly to more than 30 destinations.

“Never has the time been more important for the region to look to the future in a post-Covid world, and Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have shown the confidence in the strength of the region to open up their tenth UK operating base at Bristol Airport,” he said.

“This exciting news is a major step towards the future by creating job opportunities, providing significant investment and an increase in the choice of destinations and holidays available to customers in the region.”

