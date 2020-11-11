A woman from Bridgwater is warning people to keep their cats indoors at night after her cat had its whiskers cut off in a "malicious" act of animal cruelty.

According to Michelle, her cat 'Tink' returned home to Saltlands Avenue on Thursday 5 November when she noticed she looked like she had been attacked.

Locals say it is not the first time that cats have allegedly been targeted in the area.

In the past, attempts have been made to poison pets using anti-freeze, according to residents in the area.

Michelle said: “I’ve got five cats. I usually let them out during the day and keep them in at night. They’re genuinely quite good at coming in.

“Tink, the one that was affected, just came in and I looked at her again and just realised her whiskers were no longer there.

“The eyebrow ones are still there and there’s no singeing of the fur so somebody’s been cutting them.

“It looks like they have been cut, I’ve double-checked and they couldn’t have been singed. They look clean cut.”

Michelle is urging people in the area to keep their pets indoors at night to prevent them falling victim to similar incidents.

She added: “I posted on Facebook for awareness around here.

“In the past, we’ve had people poison cats with antifreeze, and I’ve decided I’m not having any more of this.

“I just want people to be aware in case there is malicious behaviour, to keep your cats in at night.”

