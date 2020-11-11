Remembering the fallen on Armistice Day across the West Country

Report by Sam Blackledge

Thousands across the West Country have paid tribute to those who lost their lives in conflict, despite coronavirus restrictions impeding usual Armistice Day commemorations.

The lockdown in England forced much of the British public to observe the traditional two-minute silence from their homes at 11am on Wednesday 11 November.

Meanwhile, a handful of scaled back socially-distanced commemorations were also held across the West Country.

Credit: GWR

More than 100 poppy wreaths were taken by train to Paddington Station.

The 'Poppies to Paddington' operation involved nine trains travelling across the Great Western Railway (GWR) network.

GWR worked with the Veterans Charity to co-ordinate wreaths being placed on early morning London-bound trains in a mark of remembrance.

Poppies were put on trains at more than 60 stations, including Penzance, Paignton, Taunton, Cheltenham Spa and Bristol Temple Meads. Credit: GWR

Poppies were put on trains at more than 60 stations including Penzance, Paignton, Taunton, Cheltenham Spa and Bristol Temple Meads.

D-Day veteran Horace "Harry" Billinge provided a wreath which was put on board a train recently named in his honour.

The 95-year-old spoke to ITV News about this very "strange" Remembrance Day and the coronavirus pandemic.

I don't get despondent. I've been dead once. I die every day. But I'm not afraid of that. Harry Billinge

A poppy was etched into the sand on Exmouth beach, a way for one woman to pay tribute to her ex-serviceman husband who died in 2019.

A poppy was etched into the sand on Exmouth beach, a way for one woman to pay tribute to her ex serviceman husband who died in 2019.

Anna McDermott shared a personal blog post about the meaning behind the incredible sand art which could be seen from the cliffs above the beach.

Her husband John served for 28 years in The Royal Navy, taking part in all the major conflicts during that time.

She said: "He was in the Falklands War, on HMS Plymouth, which suffered four direct hits from 1,000lb bombs, that wedged in her hull yet didn’t explode.

"For the next 24 hours the crew lived minute by minute in terror from death by explosion whilst under air attack and on fire, until they were able to disarm and recover the ship. "

For me, this year’s Remembrance was a most poignant, moving and uplifting tribute. A time when I could honour my Husband John McDermott, for all his sacrifices, his service to his Country, remembering our times together and all we did as well as honour all those who fought for the freedoms we can all now enjoy. Anna McDermott

In a post she wrote:

"I’d like to take a moment to thank with all my heart all those who stood by me, my neighbours, friends, and those who I’d just met, yet were there for me, when John passed away in 2019.

"I was still too choked, shocked and traumatised by both his death and the events that followed it, to be able to pay my respects on Remembrance Day and found myself feeling very distressed that this year Covid was stopping it again.

"This year I considered giving my respects alone until I connected with Exmouth Sand Artist Paul Burton. As most of the Remembrance events seemed cancelled, we’d planned to do something for everyone, but as things transpired and a second lockdown was imminent, Paul simply did an iconic sand Poppy on Exmouth Beach in honour.

"For me, this year’s Remembrance was a most poignant, moving and uplifting tribute. A time when I could honour my Husband John McDermott, for all his sacrifices, his service to his country, remembering our times together and all we did as well as honour all those who fought for the freedoms we can all now enjoy."

In Truro people also paid their respects.

In Truro people paid their respects.

READ MORE: