Three people from Somerset have been banned from keeping dogs after seven puppies covered in scars and scabs were rescued from a house smelling of animal waste.

The Staffordshire bull terriers were found inside a house in Bridgwater by RSPCA inspector Jo Daniel, who said the room was covered in "stale urine and faeces".

She also said the dogs were "in very poor bodily condition with easily seen ribs, spine and pelvis" and that they were all "subdued and appeared very submissive."

She added there was no food or water for them.

The puppies were found dangerously underweight. Credit: RSPCA

Douglas Weeks, 25, and Elizabeth Weeks, 67, both from Bridgwater, pleaded guilty to animal welfare offences at North Somerset Magistrates' Court on 26 August.

Annette Weeks, 29, also from Bridgwater, appeared at Taunton Magistrates' Court on 27 October and was also found guilty at the hearing.

A representative from the animal welfare charity was called to the house in Somerset on 30 January 2020 after concerns were raised about the welfare of the dogs inside.

Jo Daniel, who went to inspect the property, said the living room was "dark with curtains drawn and little natural light."

She also said the room smelt of animal waste and the bare floorboards were heavily soiled. As well as the seven puppies in the room, one adult dog was also found to be suffering.

It was immediately apparent that many of the dogs were in very poor bodily condition with easily seen ribs, spine and pelvis. They also had obvious scarring and scabs, especially over their faces. Several of the young dogs were subdued and appeared very submissive. There was no food or water available to the dogs in this room. RSPCA inspector, Jo Daniel

The animals were rushed to a vet who concluded they were all "suffering" and underweight as a result of an "inappropriate or insufficient diet".

They were also found to have several injuries from fighting with each other in the overcrowded conditions they had been living in.

The adult dog was in a much better condition, but was still identified as being neglected.

Twiglet, and the other dogs, is now fit and well. Credit: RSPCA

Elizabeth Weeks was found to be in breach of an existing animal ban and was given an 18-week suspended prison sentence, while Douglas Weeks was handed a 12-week suspended sentence. Both are now banned from keeping animals for 10 years.

Annette Weeks is not allowed to keep them for three years.

Between them, they were also made to pay fines totalling more than £1,000.

Read more: