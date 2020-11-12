A branch of a well-known national carpet retailer in Weston-super-Mare has been forced to close after flouting lockdown rules.

Carpetright, on Flowerdown Retail Park, had stayed open from 5 November, when new national laws came into force requiring all non-essential retail businesses to close, claiming an exemption under the hardware and building merchants category of the regulations.

But an investigation by enforcement officers at North Somerset Council revealed the store did not meet the criteria for the exemption and must close until 2 December.

Carpetright was asked to close voluntarily, but when the business refused, officers used legal powers to serve a prohibition notice.

Like other non-essential retail businesses, government rules say carpet shops can operate click and collect.

They can also allow fittings to go ahead where they are already scheduled.

Cllr Mike Bell, North Somerset Council’s executive member with responsibility for business enforcement, said: "There is no excuse for ignoring the rules, and we will take action against any business that believes lockdown does not apply."

