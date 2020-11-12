More than 2,000 people have signed a petition to keep a "well loved" local pub in Compton Martin in the hands of its current tenants.

The managers of the Ring O' Bells pub, that has hosted performances from Kylie Minogue and Coldplay, say they have been left with no other choice but to leave as they can't afford the new rent.

Tennant, Miles Leonard, received a notice from Butcombe Brewery shortly after reopening in July saying they would revoke the tenancy and take back control of the pub.

After discussions, a proposal was given, saying Miles could stay if he agreed to the increased rent price which is more than 100% higher - increasing from £25,000 per year to £65,000.

The Leonard family, Matt, Miles, Luca and Fiona, who have managed the 'Ringer' for almost nine years, received the "devastating news" via a letter in the post.

In an emotional post on Facebook, the team said: "Being served this notice in this way was nothing short of disheartening."

The petition, set up by locals, says that if the management of the pub is controlled by the brewery that "inter community events shall cease" and the community will "lose the unique and individual special pub."

The petition says:

"We have supported [the pub] every step of the way. We also don't wish see it become a branded managed pub. We the people of Compton Martin, Ubley, Blagdon and surrounding villages in the Chew Valley ask that Butcombe reconsider this decision.

"Please recognise that the people that have supported the pub through thick and thin over the last nine years, want our village pub to prosper and grow as it has been doing with our current tenants/team.

"Without local support the Ring O'Bells will not function. Please hear our petition and act. Now more than ever support local communities and in turn they shall support you."

Since the current co-owners took on the pub it has become the hub of the local community. Credit: Ring O' Bells

Since the current co-owners took on the pub it has become the hub of the local community, with a plethora of events organised by the Ringer.

Gigs hosted by the pub have raised more than £30,000 for local charities.

Other events include:

The annual Somerset Cider and Cheese Fayre

Music gigs

Village fete,

Children's Santa's Grotto

The Christmas Brass Band

'Open Mic' nights

The Ringers Comedy Nights

Some comments from those who have signed the petition:

Local pubs are the lifeblood of many rural communities. It shouldn't always come down to money. Jim / Change.org petition

Pubs with the community at their heart are invaluable Wendy / Change.org petition

Local pubs are the haven of social interaction and for some people it's their lifeline Keep this beautiful brewery open! Ach / Change.org petition

In response to the decision, Butcombe Brewing Co said:

"In this specific instance Butcombe Brewing Co (Butcombe) has made every effort to support the operators of the Ring O’ Bells over the past few years including multiple visits and meetings with the current tenants.

"Ultimately, Butcombe has to ensure all properties owned by the company, as the Ring O' Bells is, are viable so that they can continue to serve communities in a sustainable way. It was decided to bring the pub into the Managed estate to protect its future.

"The part played by the Ring O’ Bells in the local community over the years cannot be disputed. It is, however, Butcombe’s responsibility to focus on the longevity and survival of the business, with substantial investment planned to future-proof it."

