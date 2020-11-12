A Great Western Railway service travelling from London to Bristol was found to have sped through a 20mph zone at around 117mph, according to an investigation.

The incident took place on the afternoon of 12th August near Dauntsey in Wiltshire where a speed limit had been set on the line due to a track defect and hot weather.

The driver of the train had used the route before but he had not been made aware of the change in speed limit earlier that afternoon because Network Rail had not informed GWR.

As a result, when he didn't spot the usual 125mph speed sign he assumed it had fallen off the side of the track and wasn't visible.

The train continued at speed until he read the next board at the start of the 20mph zone.

The Railway Accident Investigation Branch has decided not carry out any further investigation of the incident. Credit: RAIB

However, by this point, the train was travelling at 117mph. The driver did apply the brake reducing the train's speed to 105mph by the time it had passed the affected section of the line

The Railway Accident Investigation Branch said the lineside information "did not sufficiently highlight" that existing restrictions "had been modified".

It said it had decided not to carry out any further investigation into the incident but added the incident showed a "warning" of a restriction ahead "would be valuable".

No one was injured and there was no damage as a result of the incident.