Major search operation underway to find person washed into sea at St Agnes

A major search operation is underway to find a person believed to have been washed off the rocks and into the water at St Agnes.

HM Coastguard was called at 12.43pm to reports that three people were in difficulty after reportedly being washed off the rocks at Tubby's Head in Cornwall.

Two people were able to reach safety and get out of the water. They were then treated by South Western Ambulance Service.

A multi-agency operation is currently ongoing with Falmouth Coastguard rescue helicopter and Devon and Cornwall Police, looking for a third person.

At 12.43pm today, HM Coastguard received a report of three people in potential difficulty after reportedly being washed off rocks and into the water at Tubby's Head, St Agnes, Cornwall.

Falmouth Coastguard Operations Centre is coordinating an ongoing, multi-agency response to this incident. St Ives RNLI ALB, St Agnes RNLI lifeboat, Padstow RNLI ALB, St Agnes, Portreath and Newquay Coastguard Rescue Teams, the HM Coastguard Search and Rescue helicopter from Newquay and Devon and Cornwall Police are all assisting in ongoing searches.

Two people were able to self-recover out of the water to safety and were passed into the care of the South Western Ambulance Service. The search for a third person remains ongoing this evening.

Nearby vessels have been contacted and asked to assist with any further information.