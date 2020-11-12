Ambitious plans to make half of all journeys in Exeter by cycle or on foot have been agreed by councillors.

The new strategy sets out plans to increase active travel, improve public transport and air quality over the next 10 years.

The move aligns with Devon County Council’s declaration of a Climate Emergency and is a step towards net-zero carbon in the city.

The move aligns with Devon County Council’s declaration of a Climate Emergency Credit: ITV News West Country

The main proposals of the strategy are:

- To provide greater connectivity on routes into Exeter from outside the city, with frequent rail and bus services, cycle trails, and Park and Ride services.

- Increasing the number of journeys made on foot, by bike or bus in the city. Pedestrian and cycle routes will be improved to achieve a target of 50% of trips by foot and cycle, and expanded to connect up communities on the edge of the city.

- Introducing innovative technology to make travel easier. Aspirations include the development of a new zero emission transport subscription service, joining up an electric vehicle car club, on-street electric cycle hire network, and proposed low carbon bus services.

The new strategy sets out plans to increase active travel, improve public transport and air quality over the next 10 years. Credit: ITV News West Country

These proposals were received positively during a public consultation carried out last year which has helped to inform the strategy.

Cllr Rufus Gilbert, Devon County Council’s cabinet member for economy and skills, told Wednesday’s meeting: “This updated strategy will enable us to tackle congestion, reduce carbon and support clean growth.

"The County Council has a good track record in getting schemes shovel ready, and this has enabled us to attract external funding to deliver vital infrastructure improvements.

"The latest strategy reflects current trends and priorities to ensure we have schemes in the pipeline to tap into any available funding.”

Read more: