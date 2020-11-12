A controversial plan to dig a road tunnel near Stonehenge has been given the go-ahead by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

The decision was announced by transport minister Andrew Stephenson in a written statement to the Commons.

The A303, which is a popular route for motorists travelling to and from the West Country, is often severely congested on the single carriageway stretch near the stones in Wiltshire.

Environmentalists and archaeologists have voiced their opposition to the tunnel plan Credit: Adam Davy/PA

Highways England says its plan for a two-mile tunnel will remove the sight and sound of traffic passing the site and cut journey times.

But some environmentalists and archaeologists have voiced their opposition to the plan due to its potential impact on the area.

In June it emerged that a team of archaeologists had discovered a ring of at least 20 large shafts within the World Heritage Site, a short distance from the stones.

The latest archaeological finds are “well outside the scheme boundary” and no closer than 500 metres from the planned road upgrade, according to Highways England.

