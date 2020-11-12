The West Country Debate November: Covid-19, travel and Brexit

Watch the full West Country Debate above

The region is a week into the second national lockdown as hospitals become busier and the death toll rises.

There is however hope a vaccine may arrive soon.

The Torbay area now ranks among the worst-affected in the South West, but is still below the national average.

Bristol continues to have the region's highest case figure - way above England's average.

With university students preparing to return home for Christmas next month, Labour MP for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport Luke Pollard says they need to be supported:

The West Country's tourism and hospitality industries bring in around 10 billion pounds in a normal year but have been badly affected by this pandemic.

The aviation industry is also struggling.

This week, Bristol airport announced some new routes from the spring but Cornwall Airport in Newquay has closed temporarily because of the lockdown.

Many pubs and other venues have also struggled since the start of the pandemic, and Conservative MP for Stroud Siobhan Baillie says any future curfews must be science-based:

You can catch up on last month's edition of the West Country debate here.