Three people have been fined hundreds of pounds after failing to pay fixed penalty notices for breaching the first national lockdown in the spring.Since the beginning of the pandemic, Wiltshire police has issued 235 fixed penalty notices (FPNs) to people who had failed to adhere to the Government restrictions.The FPNs have been processed nationally and those that are unpaid have been returned to the police to pursue court action.

A 35-year-old man from Warminster was issued with an FPN for not having a reasonable excuse for being away from his home address on the evening of 05/04/20. He failed to pay the initial fine, so the court fined him £440, ordered court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £44.A 25-year-old man from Purton was stopped by police in Swindon on 06/04/20 and did not have a reasonable excuse for leaving his home address. When spoken to by officers he was dismissive of the regulations, and then failed to pay his FPN. The court fined him £440, ordered him to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £44.A 34-year-old man from Warminster was stopped by police officers in Westbury in the early hours of 12/04/20. He had been driving home from his girlfriend’s house, so did not have a reasonable excuse to be out. He failed to pay his FPN, so the court fined him £180, ordered him to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.Deputy Chief Constable Paul Mills, from Wiltshire Police, said he hoped these court cases sent a strong message to those who continued to think the rules did not apply to them during the current second national lockdown.