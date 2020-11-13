Watch the unveiling at Blenheim Palace

ITV West Country weather presenter Alex Beresford was joined by new co-host Ria Hebden for this Sunday's 'All Around Britain' when the duo explored Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, birthplace of Sir Winston Churchill.

The pair discovered how Britain's wartime leader was born two months early while his parents were at a ball at Blenheim Palace in 1875. A lock of Churchill's hair is still on display above the bed.

Alex and Ria also learned about the former Prime Minister's love of painting and helped unveil one of Churchill's oil paintings from 1947 that has never been on display to the public before.

While at the Palace, they also put on their hard hats and wellies to help cut down and decorate the Christmas tree that will be the centrepiece for this year's Christmas Illuminated Light Trail at Blenheim.

The programme also includes a feature on Somerset's Carnival Processions.

All Around Britain is on ITV at 11:55am this Sunday, 15 November.