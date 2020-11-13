The care sector may never return to normal following this pandemic, according to the chief executive of a group of care homes in Bristol.

Richard Crocker, who runs Bristol Care Homes, describes the effect of the first wave on the most vulnerable as "savage" but believes increased testing and stricter infection control means residents are safer than ever before.

There are 65 residents at Quarry House Care Home in Bristol and staff have now been able to set aside a room for visits. Credit: ITV West Country

Richard Crocker says, "We are determined to carry on finding a way through this time in as normal a way as we possibly can. Carrying on with visits as long as they're safe. How will we get back to normal? I'm not sure we ever will".

In recent weeks, two staff tested positive at Quarry House in Fishponds during weekly testing despite not showing any symptoms. They had to self-isolate for two weeks while the entire care home was then tested again. This process ensured an outbreak was prevented and the home remained 'Covid-free'.

Staff at Bristol Care Homes are tested for Covid-19 every week and residents are tested every 28 days. Credit: Bristol Care Homes

Richard says, "I'm absolutely confident in the new testing process. That's really worked well for us. We are getting some staff members who are testing positive. There's no way of avoiding it. We are managing the risk out because we can test the whole home and we can see it hasn't spread to any of the residents."

June Donovan, 83, has been a resident at Quarry House for three years. But she says she misses socialising with other floors of the care home, her group activities and trips out to the cinema.

June says, "It's the lack of freedom I think. You feel you're confined and you're not able to go very far. That's the worst part of it really. I have felt a bit lonely but it makes you appreciate what you had before. I'm very well looked after here".

While restrictions have increased, families are still being allowed to visit loved ones in a room separated by a plastic sheet. It's something which staff agree is "vital". They have also worked hard to keep spirits up for residents, some of which aren't fully aware of what is going on due to their conditions like dementia.

Staff at Quarry House are working hard to keep the residents' spirits up during the pandemic. Credit: ITV West Country

Carer Holly Hemming says, "We are like a little family. The residents are like grandparents to me. It can be hard to see them feeling a bit lonely. We do try to explain to them. We just try and stay happy and comfort them as much as they can."

Holly insists this care home is a happy place, and thanks to increased testing it is also a much safer one. But there is concern about the long term impact of this pandemic on those inside and how they can stay truly connected.

