Diwali is one of the main events on the Hindu and Sikh calendar but Covid-19 restrictions mean celebrations cannot take place as normal.

Smaller celebrations are taking place this weekend due to Covid-19 but Hindu community groups say they will still be able to share the experience with friends.

People normally celebrate in large groups of friends and families, sharing meals, praying, singing and holding firework displays.

These of course are not allowed in England's second lockdown so families are marking the festival of light at home.

Diwali, one of the biggest events on the Hindu and Sikh calendar. But Covid-19 restrictions mean celebrations cannot take place as normal. Credit: ITV News

What is Diwali?

Diwali is known as the festival of lights.

The five day celebration is about new beginnings, the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness. It is the most significant event in the Hindu, Jain and Sikh calendars and for each of those religious groups, it carries its own meaning.

This year, the most important day of the festival will fall on Saturday 14 November.

Diwali in Exeter in 2019 Credit: ITV News

Last year, at the Royal Albert Memorial Museum, Exeter's Hindu community welcomed people from across the city to share in the celebration of Diwali, something that just could not happen today.

Instead, there's a group video meeting organised this weekend for children to come together and show each other their drawings, decorations and crafts.

In Bristol the Krishna family have been making and delivering homemade Indian sweets, and The Mint Room have been delivering a special Diwali menu.