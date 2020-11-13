Kitten rescued from car engine in supermarket car park

Credit: There's now an appeal for anyone who recognises the kitten to come forward

Firefighters in Bristol have rescued a kitten that had become trapped in the engine bay of a car in a supermarket car park.

Crews were called to the Sainsbury's on Winterstoke Road, Ashton, on Thursday evening, 12 November.

The kitten appeared to be unharmed and was in good health.

The fire service handed it over to a local cats and dog home and are asking anyone who thinks they may recognise the kitten to call 01179724567 or 07803143241.

Read more: