Levels of depression and anxiety are on the rise in Cornwall because of coronavirus lockdown according to the county's Healthwatch group.

Cornwall Council said that it was important that people get support where needed with Cornwall's director of public health saying that people "shouldn't suffer in silence".

Council leader Julian German said: "It is not a surprise that we have seen a rise in the number of people experiencing anxiety and depression. It's OK to not be OK."

The council has made a number of resources and links available on its website for those in need of support.

A new campaign Is being launched to encourage people to keep active during lockdown which could assist with improving mental health. Credit: ITV News West Country

Rachel Wigglesworth, acting director of public health at Cornwall Council, said: "There are an increasing number of people suffering from depression and anxiety - it has roughly doubled since the pandemic began.

Rachel said that a new campaign was being launched to encourage people to keep active during lockdown which could also assist with improving mental health.

She said that during the last lockdown the spring and summer seasons had enabled people to get outside, enjoy the great outdoors and stay active.

But she said that this was more difficult in the winter with the dark evenings and cold, wet weather meaning people were more likely to remain indoors.

According to public health in Cornwall people are less likely to go during the winter months, which may take a toll on their mental health. Credit: ITV News West Country

As a result, the council was launching a campaign to encourage activity called 30 ways in 30 days.

Rachel said that this would start people off gradually with a series of activities they can take part in.

To get involved text 30ways to 82228. Users will be sent text messages every other day for 30 days. All texts received will be free.

To access the support services they can be found at www.cornwall.gov.uk/mentalhealth

