Recycling firm fined £200,000 after death of worker in compactor in Redruth

The family of a man who was killed after becoming trapped in a machine at a recycling plant in Redruth say they hope lessons can be learned from his death, and that health and safety standards are improved.

Dale McClelland, aged 23, died at H&A Recycling Limited in Redruth in November 2017.

Today at Plymouth Crown Court the company was fined £200,000 after admitting corporate manslaughter.

Police were called to H&A Recycling Limited in Redruth following Dale McLelland's death in November 2017. Credit: BPM Media / Cornwall Live

Speaking outside court, Dale's partner, Cody McClelland, said: "Dale was an amazing son, dad, brother, fiance, uncle, grandson, nephew, godfather, cousin and friend. He was kind-hearted and would go out of his way for anyone he met. He had a heart of gold and was always the life and soul of the party.

"It is a pain in our hearts that will never go away. We hope this horrendous situation makes other companies step up and make sure their health and safety is as high a standard as it can be."

Dale McClelland's family speaking outside court. Credit: ITV News

Judge Mr Justice Neil Garnham described safety standards at the site as "positively Victorian".

The court heard Mr McClelland got inside the machine to unblock it.

A colleague who had recently started the job then accidentally turned it on.

Neither Mr McClelland or his colleague had received adequate training.

The court was told the machine did not have adequate safety controls and staff used to unblock it when it became jammed by kicking it.

Health and safety inspector Simon Jones said it was one of the most dangerous work places he had inspected in 18 years.

The judge said: "This strikes me as utterly astonishing, it's positively Victorian."

The Health and Safety Inspector told the court that H&A Recycling was was one of the most dangerous work places he had inspected. Credit: BPM Media / Cornwall Live

The court was shown mobile phone footage of staff at the plant lying in conveyor belts with rubbish, skidding forklift trucks and driving motorbikes between heavy moving vehicles, with no supervision.

Mr McClelland had a one-year-old daughter with his partner Cody and they were due to marry in 2019.

Prosecutor Simon Laws read a statement from Cody: "On Dale's death I would say that I died inside too."

