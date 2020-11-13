A young father from Plymouth has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer after the coronavirus pandemic prevented him from getting regular check ups.

Curtis Partridge, who worked at Devonport Dockyard, was originally diagnosed with skin cancer after discovering a mole on his shoulder. It was removed and Curtis, who is known as Curt, was given the all clear.

But eighteen months later he has been told he has stage 4 metastatic melanoma after finding a lump in his armpit.

The cancer has spread to four vital organs, as well as his spine and brain.

Now his family has begun a fundraising campaign to help support Curt and his partner Sasha who is currently on maternity leave after giving birth to their daughter.

Curtis Partridge was given the all clear 18 months ago, only to discover he had stage 4 cancer months later. Credit: PlymouthLive/BPM MEDIA

The fundraiser was started by his brother-in-law Jack Sleep, who hopes they can raise £20,000 to pay for private healthcare.

He said "Things are extremely hard at the moment and no doubt things will continue to get harder. But as Curt is quite often very ill and concentrating on getting better these are very difficult times. Curt is obviously not working and Sasha is on maternity."For all of you who have had the pleasure of knowing/meeting Curt you will all know how infectious, kind hearted and generous he is, he’s the life and soul of the party, he’s our Party Partridge and we want him to grow old with his beautiful little daughter and perfect family that he wanted for so long, and strived so hard to have."

You can find out more about the campaign here.

