'Distracting' mural which reminds drivers to slow down to be removed

Residents in Bideford are campaigning to keep a mural which has been painted on the side of a house to try to get motorists to slow down.

Torridge District Council has ordered it be removed because it could 'potentially' distract drivers.

Town councillor Kaye Corfe commissioned the painting. She says the people who live nearby don't feel safe as it is a busy junction with a pedestrian crossing, children walking to and from school and vehicles coming from multiple directions.

"There is a hell of a lot going on and this is what confuses me that the council have said it is a distraction because, for me, when you're driving there are distractions all over the place with lots of other road signs around, two shops here, lots of children and people around. I don't feel it's any more of a distraction than that and it is very important because the message really just is to keep our local community safe. That's why we put it there," says Kaye.

In a statement, Torridge District Council says, "While we may have some sympathy with the sentiment and message behind the mural we have to treat this at face value and clearly there is a potential for motorists to be distracted by such a large and colourful installation at this junction."

The artist who painted it says it will be frustrating if it has to go but he is pleased it has provoked debate.Jaz Rogers says, "It has definitely made an impact. Maybe this will cause the council to install something like a speed camera or speed bumps or something just to slow down the road."

It may not be the end for the mural. While a notice has been issued demanding its removal, that could still be challenged with an appeal or an application for planning permission.