Search begins for new manager at Bristol Rovers

Bristol Rovers have "parted company" with manager Ben Garner, following a 4-1 loss at home to Fleetwood Town on Saturday.

Head of Recruitment Tommy Widdrington will take charge of first-team duties on a temporary basis, while the club starts the process of appointing a new manager.

Ben Garner arrived at Bristol Rovers in December last year in his first job as a manager. He had previously worked as a coach at Crystal Palace and West Brom. But after only winning a handful of matches this season, the club now sit 18th in League One.

Bristol Rovers issued a statement saying, "The club would like to thank Ben Garner for all his hard work and wish him the very best of luck for the future."