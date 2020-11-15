A woman from Somerset has lost all her belongings after the removal van taking them to her new home was stolen.

Linda Lye’s items, including her late mother’s ashes, were set to be moved to Bournemouth but the van was taken from near a row of shops on Taunton Road in Bridgwater.

She and her family have asked for the public to help them identify who was responsible.

Linda's late mother's ashes were among the many personal items stolen Credit: Lye family

It's the personal things that I'm finding very distressing. Linda Lye

She told ITV News: "It’s the personal things that I’m finding very distressing. They are irreplaceable and have no value to anybody apart from myself and my family."

The van was parked near shops opposite Ashleigh Avenue on Taunton Road in Bridgwater when it was taken. Linda’s mother died during the first coronavirus lockdown - her ashes were inside the van.

She said: "I think what the family are finding very upsetting is that, because of Covid, we hadn’t had the opportunity to gather as a family to scatter my mother’s ashes where my father’s ashes were scattered.

"I think it was quite obvious what there was and I think whoever took the van obviously didn’t have a conscience."

The removal van was parked up near a row of shops on Taunton Road in Bridgwater when it was taken Credit: ITV News West Country

It’s hoped that anyone who was in this area at the time can now help Linda and her family work out where her belongings have gone.

Avon and Somerset Police has appealed for information, saying: "Officers were called at 11.10am on Tuesday 10 November by a driver reporting the theft. The white Ford Transit, registration KN60 BFP, had been left briefly unattended in Taunton Road near to the Londis.

"If you have any information which could help the investigation call 101 quoting reference 5220253970.

"Alternatively, ring the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111. They never tell police who you are, just what you know."

I want people to check dashcam footage and local businesses to check CCTV David Lye, Linda's son

Linda's son, David Lye, said: "I want people to check dash cam footage and local businesses to check CCTV.

"Any small little crumb of evidence that people might have we want to find who’s done this and catch the perpetrators.

"People don’t deserve to get away with this and they shouldn’t in this day and age."

Local diver Mike Stewart offered to check in the river where Linda's handbag was discovered Credit: David Lye

Despite murky conditions in the water, Mike managed to find Linda's mother's old letter opener Credit: David Lye

Despite being devastated by the theft, the family's spirits have been lifted by the support they've already received.

After hearing Linda’s handbag had been found in the river near Aller, Mike Stewart, a local diver from Wellington and Taunton Sub Aqua Club, offered to look in the water where he found her mother’s letter opener.

Linda's children also set up a Go Fund Me page and donations are already coming in.

Linda Lye's son David has said the support the family has received 'restores our faith in humanity' Credit: ITV News West Country

David said: "We’ve seen the worst of people. On the flip side we’ve also seen how good people can be.

"It restores our faith in humanity and this is what we just want to keep on doing and we will get through this as a family."

Linda says she's been overwhelmed by the support she's received. She said: "I would like to say a huge thank you first to my partner, my family and my friends who’ve been so wonderful, so supportive.

"What I’m wearing today is donations from friends. People have been amazing, they’ve been so kind, so generous and it makes you realise there’s an awful lot of really lovely, decent people out there."