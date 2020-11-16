Five people charged following Bristol anti-lockdown protest

Five people have been charged following an anti-lockdown protest in Bristol.

Four men and a woman have been charged with offences including participating in a gathering of more than two people and failing to comply with the direction of officers.

Around 400 people took part in the demonstration, which was illegal under current coronavirus restrictions.

Avon and Somerset Police had warned organisers in advance not to attend, and said fines will be issued.

In total, thirteen people were arrested on the day - which saw police deploy a range of resources including specially-trained public order teams, horses, dogs and a drone.

Chief Constable Andy Marsh said the protesters were “nothing short of a disgrace”.

I am proud of the way that my officers responded to this protest. In the face of violence and intimidation they conducted themselves with restraint, courage and professionalism. They are the best of us. These protesters are nothing short of disgrace, from the criminally misguided to the plain stupid. Chief Constable Andy Marsh, Avon and Somerset Police

“Whilst the majority of our communities do their best to support each other through the COVID-19 pandemic, and our NHS and other essential workers make sacrifices to keep our society going and save lives, these selfish idiots are an embarrassment to Bristol.”

The five people charged with offences will appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on 7 January.

Four other men have been released on conditional bail, three men have been released under investigation to allow further enquiries to take place while another man has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

