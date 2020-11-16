Gloucester pair die after being swept into sea in Cornwall

A man and woman who died after being swept into the sea in Cornwall during stormy weather have been named.

Matthew Philip Smith, 47, and Bonnie Marie Smith, 26, were swept from a harbour wall at Mullion Cove on the Lizard on 2 November.

The pair, from Abbeydale in Gloucester, were winched from the water but could not be saved.

An inquest has now opened into their deaths, with a full hearing to follow in due course.

Photos from the rescue showed a Coastguard helicopter searching the water, as well as an RNLI lifeboat.

The Coastguard later confirmed that lifeboats from Penlee and the Lizard assisted with the operation, as well as Coastguard teams from Mullion and Porthleven.

