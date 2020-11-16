M5 driver 'doing 145mph' stopped by traffic police

A motorist was stopped by police after allegedly driving at more than double the speed limit on the M5.

Police say they clocked the driver - a man in his 20s - travelling at speeds of 145mph on the motorway near Exeter at the weekend.

The driver was stopped at 11pm on Sunday, 15 November - after allegedly breaking the speed limit by 75mph.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed the driver has since been reported to the courts.

One of the force’s control room supervisors posted about the incident on Twitter, saying: “Devon and Cornwall Roads Policing Team have just stopped a vehicle on the M5 at Exeter doing 145mph. One hundred and forty five. Log 760.”

A police spokesperson told ITV News West Country: “The driver, a man in his 20s, has been reported to court for driving at excess speed.”

