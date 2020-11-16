Major fire at Chickerell waste depot under control
More than 50 emergency calls were made about a fire at a waste depot in Chickerell in Dorset
Plumes of black smoke could be seen across Weymouth and a number of explosions were heard. There have been no reports of anyone being injured.
The service was first called around 2pm on Sunday (15 November) and around 90 firefighters have been working to put out the flames.
15 bin lorries have destroyed by the fire and fire crews say this is what caused a number of loud 'pops and bangs'.
Operations have been scaled back but crews have been working through the night to monitor the situation and dampen down any hotspots.
It is not clear what started the fire and a full investigation is expected to take place when it is safe to do so.
The depot serves the Weymouth and Portland area and Dorset Council says services has been suspended since the outbreak.