Major fire at Chickerell waste depot under control

More than 50 emergency calls were made about a fire at a waste depot in Chickerell in Dorset

Plumes of black smoke could be seen across Weymouth and a number of explosions were heard. There have been no reports of anyone being injured.

The service was first called around 2pm on Sunday (15 November) and around 90 firefighters have been working to put out the flames.

It is unclear how quickly the waste depot will be up and running Credit: Dorset and Wiltshire fire

15 bin lorries have destroyed by the fire and fire crews say this is what caused a number of loud 'pops and bangs'.

Operations have been scaled back but crews have been working through the night to monitor the situation and dampen down any hotspots.

It is not clear what started the fire and a full investigation is expected to take place when it is safe to do so.

The investigation into what started the fire is expected to begin today (16 November). Credit: Dorset and Wiltshire Fire

The depot serves the Weymouth and Portland area and Dorset Council says services has been suspended since the outbreak.