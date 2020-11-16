People have been left "in shock” by a large sinkhole which has opened up in North Devon.

Heavy storms at the weekend have caused part of the sea wall in Lee Bay to collapse.

A large sinkhole has blocked the road into the small village, which sits between Ilfracombe and Woolacombe.

A water main has also burst, affecting more than 100 homes on Monday, 16 November. South West Water is working to restore supplies.

The road was closed as a result of the sinkhole.

One local resident said: “When I got down here and saw the size of the hole I was in shock.

“We've had small holes on this road. In fact, every year we tend to get some of the road breaking away but I've never seen anything like this.

“Speaking to the gentlemen from South West Water, it's the biggest hole they've seen down here too.”

As many as 109 homes were affected by the burst main.

A spokesperson for Devon County Council said: "The sea wall at Lee, Mortehoe, has been damaged during storms over the weekend.

"Devon County Council has had to introduce an emergency road closure and diversion route after the breach of the wall created a large void in the structure and washed out a section of the road.

A water supply has also been exposed and damaged due to the storm. South West Water has already responded and is setting up a temporary water supply for those affected. "Devon County Council will be carrying out repairs as soon as possible and temporary protection will be installed in the interim. Devon County Council spokesperson

A spokesperson for South West Water said: “We are working to install a temporary water main to restore the supplies of the 12 remaining affected properties within a few hours.

“We will then work with Devon County Council to replace the section of damaged water main and remove the temporary water main.”

