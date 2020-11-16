A care home in Teignmouth is one of several in Devon and Cornwall taking part in a trial to allow visitors back into residential homes.

The Government has allowed 20 residential homes in Devon, Cornwall and Hampshire to take part in the trial.

It means residents can choose one person to get regularly tested so they can spend more time together.

Summercourt in Teignmouth is preparing to welcome a limited number of visitors back to see their loved ones.

Manager Carol Jackson says so far this year, people have only been able to see people in the gardens and behind screens in visiting rooms.

They've missed being personally involved. That's what we'll get back that they'll feel involved in what goes on in Summercourt as well now. Carol Jackson, Manager, Summercourt

The scheme, starting in the South West, will be rolled out across the country before Christmas according to the Department of Health and Social Care.

It is hoped the tests could put an end to "heartbreaking" restrictions on visits, when used in combination with other protective measures such as PPE.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock acknowledged the “heartbreaking” restrictions on care home residents Credit: Justin Tallis/PA

I know how heartbreaking restricting visits to care homes has been, not only for residents - many of whom will feel disoriented and confused by the situation - but also their loved ones who aren't able to simply hug each other to support them in this difficult time. Matt Hancock, Health Secretary

The Health Secretary added: "By respecting social distancing and staying at home as much as possible we will help reunite families and friends with loved ones in care homes as quickly as possible."

