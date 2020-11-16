Three dogs in 'very poor state' rescued from house thanks to police hound

Three dogs have been rescued near Gloucester thanks to a police dog that saved a woman's life earlier this year.

Police dog Airin was called into action when a wanted man fled from his car into the countryside near Highnam.

After tracking the man for several miles he managed to sniff out the man's house keys in some woodland.

And when officers found and entered the house they found three dogs in a very poor state.

They seized the dogs that are now safe and sound and praised PD Airin for his work.

Police Dog Airin has helped save human and animal alike this year. Credit: Gloucestershire Constabulary

But it's not the first time PD Airin's nose has saved the day.

In January the dog was praised for saving a woman's life after she passed out in the Cotswolds.

Officers spent hours searching fields and woodland but failed to find the woman and the helicopter had to turn back because of the horrendous weather conditions.

But despite all that Airin carried on, picked up a scent and led her handler to a stalking hide where a woman was unconscious.

Read more: