A dog from Cornwall is set to become the first in the world to swim the length of the English Channel.

Toobs the “wonder dog” is swimming the 20-mile distance between Dover and Calais in stages near her home in Falmouth.

Owner Wayne Booth said he wanted to use his dog’s profile to bring people together in lockdown and support animal charities.

Wayne and Toobs were reunited in August after Toobs got lost at sea.

It comes after Toobs made headlines in August, when she had to be rescued after getting lost at sea.

‘I think she was a dolphin in a previous life’

“She absolutely adores being in the water,” Wayne said. “Any chance she can get in the water, then she’ll just splish and splash in it and she just enjoys anything to do with the water.

She absolutely loves being in the water - I think she was a dolphin in a previous life. Wayne, Toobs' owner

If she completes the challenge, Wayne says she will become the first dog in the world to swim the Channel.

The pair are hoping the swim will connect people in lockdown and raise vital funds for The Last Chance Hotel and PupCakes, two charities which support animals.

Toobs 'adores' being in the water, according to owner Wayne.

“The swim should capture the hearts and support of the public during lockdown,” Wayne added.

“As well as bring attention and sponsorship to charities that look after dogs that are far less lucky than Toobs.”

