The best of the worst pieces of art have been shortlisted for this year's Turnip Prize.

Organisers faced a record number of entries for the spoof art contest, totalling 120 pieces of 'art'.

The aim is to create a piece of so called art with the least amount of effort possible.

Unsurprisingly, coronavirus dominated the list of entries and the finalists for this year's competition are:

“A Brush with Death” by Robin Deadrest

“A Brush with Death” Credit: The Turnip Prize

“Back to the Fuchsia” by Pete Lamb

“Back to the Fuchsia” Credit: The Turnip Prize

“Fur Load” by Jolly Roger

“Fur Load" Credit: The Turnip Prize

“Lockdown” by Herewe Goagain

“Lockdown” Credit: The Turnip Prize

“Rock on Tommy” by The Very Reverent Canon Ball

“Rock on Tommy” Credit: The Turnip Prize

“Shut the D**k Up” by Doug Tunn

“Shut the D**k Up” Credit: The Turnip Prize

The competition was originally conceived in 1999 after the exhibition of Tracey Emin's My Bed won the Turner Prize.

The annual alternative is normally held at the New Inn in Wedmore but this year a virtual presentation for the winner will take place at 6pm on Tuesday 1st December.

