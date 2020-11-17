Coronavirus inspired spoofs dominate the world's worst art award finalists
The best of the worst pieces of art have been shortlisted for this year's Turnip Prize.
Organisers faced a record number of entries for the spoof art contest, totalling 120 pieces of 'art'.
The aim is to create a piece of so called art with the least amount of effort possible.
Unsurprisingly, coronavirus dominated the list of entries and the finalists for this year's competition are:
“A Brush with Death” by Robin Deadrest
“Back to the Fuchsia” by Pete Lamb
“Fur Load” by Jolly Roger
“Lockdown” by Herewe Goagain
“Rock on Tommy” by The Very Reverent Canon Ball
“Shut the D**k Up” by Doug Tunn
The competition was originally conceived in 1999 after the exhibition of Tracey Emin's My Bed won the Turner Prize.
The annual alternative is normally held at the New Inn in Wedmore but this year a virtual presentation for the winner will take place at 6pm on Tuesday 1st December.
Read more: