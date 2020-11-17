An inquest into the death of a man shot dead during a police incident has been opened.

Graham Trinder, 57, died after officers responded to an incident in Swindon on Sunday, 8 November.

Police were called to reports of two men arguing in Summers Street shortly after 2am. Mr Trinder was declared dead in an ambulance at 2.56am.

Wiltshire Police were called to reports of two men arguing in Summers Street

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating the incident.

Floral tributes left at the scene.

The inquest was opened at Salisbury Coroner's Court on Tuesday, 17 November.

The IOPC previously said: "Our thoughts and sympathies are with all of those affected by this terrible incident.

"It is mandatory for us to conduct an independent investigation when the police fatally shoot a member of the public."

No arrests have been made.

Read more: