A major rescue operation took place on Dartmoor after two walkers got lost in thick fog.

Search and rescue teams from Tavistock and Okehampton searched the area near Lydford after the pair were reported missing on 16 November.

More than 25 members of the Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team took part in the search, which lasted several hours and also required the assistance of a Coastguard helicopter.

Our teams on the ground kept searching through rain and wind, with visibility as poor as 10m at times in the thick fog Dartmoor Search and Rescue

The team found the missing pair's car at Lydford High Down,but we had no indication of their route. Credit: Dartmoor Search and Rescue (Tavistock)

The pair were eventually found "uninjured but getting cold" on Amicombe Hill and were taken to safety.

Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team has since urged people to be careful when out on the moors.

It's great to get out onto the moors, especially to exercise during lockdown, but remember the weather changes quickly and the sun goes down early now. Dartmoor Search and Rescue

How to prepare for a walk on the moors:

Know your limits

Check the weather forecast

Wear appropriate clothing and footwear

Expect to find some car parks, toilets, shops & other local amenities closed

People are being warned to prepare better before heading out on the moor Credit: Dartmoor Search and Rescue (Tavistock)

