Major rescue operation on Dartmoor after two walkers get lost in fog
A major rescue operation took place on Dartmoor after two walkers got lost in thick fog.
Search and rescue teams from Tavistock and Okehampton searched the area near Lydford after the pair were reported missing on 16 November.
More than 25 members of the Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team took part in the search, which lasted several hours and also required the assistance of a Coastguard helicopter.
Our teams on the ground kept searching through rain and wind, with visibility as poor as 10m at times in the thick fog
The pair were eventually found "uninjured but getting cold" on Amicombe Hill and were taken to safety.
Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team has since urged people to be careful when out on the moors.
It's great to get out onto the moors, especially to exercise during lockdown, but remember the weather changes quickly and the sun goes down early now.
How to prepare for a walk on the moors:
Know your limits
Check the weather forecast
Wear appropriate clothing and footwear
Expect to find some car parks, toilets, shops & other local amenities closed
