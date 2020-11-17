People were told to stay inside and "lock the doors" after a police incident in which a man fell from a roof in Cheltenham.

The man suffered "serious injuries" after falling from the roof of Cheltenham Borough Council's Municipal Buildings and has been taken to Southmead Hospital.

There remains a police presence in Cheltenham town centre following the incident and some roads are closed while investigations take place.

One Cheltenham business owner posted on Twitter saying he was in the middle of the scene but "unable to leave".

He wrote: "We’ve been told to stay in our offices and lock the doors.

Another person wrote: "Extremely large presence of police and ambulance at Cheltenham Borough Council buildings.

"At least 10 police cars... area taped off... paramedics present. Lots of police walking round perimeter."

A Gloucestershire Police spokesperson said emergency services were called at 10.35am on Tuesday, 17 November.

They added: "[The man] was taken by to Southmead Hospital in Bristol with serious injuries.

"No one else was injured and the incident is being treated as non-suspicious at this time.

"Officers remain at the scene while enquiries continue.

"Those inside the Municipal Buildings were initially told to remain indoors as the scene is immediately outside."

Surrounding roads are reopening, but the latest traffic information suggests there is still police activity.

Gareth Edmundson, chief executive at Cheltenham Borough Council, said: "We are aware of the incident that took place this morning and at this stage we do not know any further information.

"We will be liaising with the police as they work to establish the facts."Crescent Terrace, Promenade and Imperial Lane are all closed and there is heavy traffic due to police incident between A46 Clarence Parade and Imperial Lane.Regent Street and Imperial Circus are also affected around Regent Arcade Shopping Centre.