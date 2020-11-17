A care home in Gloucestershire has been busy fulfilling the dreams of its residents after putting up a wishing tree to spread some joy during a "tough year".

Staff at the Aura Care Living home in Cirencester have set the bar high already, with granted wishes including a drive in a Ferrari and a message from Sir Cliff Richard.

Marjorie, 89, was the first to see her dream become a reality when the musical idol, and best-selling artist, sent her a video message.

Her Grandson emailed the singer and got this special message in return.

Another resident, Jim, said he wanted to see “Eddie the Eagle again" as he taught him how to drive many years ago.

Sure enough, Eddie sent a video thanking Jim for helping him pass his test and said without it, he would not have been able to drive to Europe and compete in the Olympics.

Eddie the Eagle sent his old driving instructor Jim a video message Credit: Aura Care Living

Meanwhile, 77-year-old Susan had always wanted to see a horse and "stroke her nose".

On Tuesday, 17 November, staff made that wish come true and she got to meet the animal, named Liberty, give her some food and take her for a walk around the care home gardens.

WATCH: The moment care-home resident Susan gets to meet a horse

Staff at the care home said they have plenty more wishes to grant and will work "tirelessly" to make sure they spread as much joy as possible to their residents.

When they come into a care home, life doesn't stop it begins. And think you've just got to carry on their lifestyles and this is a way of doing that with them. Activities and wishes, it just really helps their daily life. David Ible, Activity lead, Aura Care Living

Linda Lloyd, CEO of Aura Care Living, said: "2020 has been a tough year for all, especially those in care homes. Making these wishes come true has brought immeasurable joy to our residents."

