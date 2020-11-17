Tributes to Trowbridge man found dead at Warleigh Weir

Tributes have been paid to a Trowbridge man found dead at Warleigh Weir.

Kondwani Mwale was found at the beauty spot, which is near Bath, on 9 November - two weeks after he was last seen at his family home.

An online fundraising page has since been set up by his 21-year-old brother Dalitso, who has raised thousands of pounds for his funeral.

He described Kondwani as someone who “loved outdoors, adventure and connecting with people.”

Rescue teams searching the River Avon.

“I’m very thankful it’s raised so much,” he said. “He was loved by so many people and it just goes to show how popular he was.

“We went through a lot together. We both had our health issues, we moved from Zambia to the UK as kids, and our mum died a couple of years ago.

“He had my back through all of it, and I think that brought us closer. I’m the person I am today because of him.”

Search teams spent more than 10,000 hours looking for Kondwani. Credit: Wiltshire Search and Rescue

Dalitso said any additional money from the appeal - which has now received more than £10,000 in donations - will be donated to a mental health charity.

He described mental health illnesses as a “silent killer” because no one sees its scars.

We’ve decided that any extra money from the fundraiser will go towards a mental health charity. Mental health is difficult and is like a silent killer no one knows you’re suffering because there’s no visible scar for them to put a plaster on. Everyone is hidden away inside, and that’s why it’s so important to treat people like he did. Dalitso Mwale, Kondwani's brother

"The world would be a better place if everyone had his empathy and willingness to help one another," Dalitso added.

"He’s had an impact on so many people, and I can’t think of a more fitting legacy than making sure we keep that going now that he’s gone.”

Rescue teams, volunteers and police spent almost two weeks searching for Kondwani before he was found.

To donate to the fundraiser, click here.

Read more: