A hospital in Somerset is dealing with an outbreak of coronavirus, it has been confirmed.

Yeovil District Hospital has recorded positive cases among patients on at least three of its wards.

The majority of those who have contracted the virus are not displaying any symptoms and are "medically well".

A hospital spokesperson said the outbreak is "being managed" by senior clinicians in line with national policies and guidance.

A spokesperson told ITV News West Country: "We are currently managing an outbreak of Covid-19 within three wards and have taken a number of steps to minimise the impact and prevent the further spread of the virus within the hospital."

All patients and members of staff in the affected areas are being regularly tested while new admissions have been restricted, a spokesperson added.

The hospital also claims the families of the patients staying on the wards have been made aware of the outbreak and informed of the action being taken to reduce the spread.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Yeovil Hospital said:

“This situation is being managed and monitored by senior clinicians, in line with nationalpolicies and guidance, with our Infection Control Team working alongside the ward team toensure the continued safety of patients and staff.

“We would like to remind people of the crucial importance of following the ‘hands, face,space’ guidance to protect themselves, their families, friends and colleagues. If you haveany symptoms of the virus, a high temperature, a loss or change to your sense of taste orsmell, or a new continuous cough, you must self-isolate at home for 10 days and get a test.

"Those you live with must also isolate at home, for 14-days, but should only get a test if they develop symptoms themselves.”

According to the most up-to-date NHS figures, there are 30 people with coronavirus in Yeovil Hospital.

