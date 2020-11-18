A secondary school in Cornwall has closed temporarily after staff and pupils tested positive for coronavirus.

Budehaven Community School in Bude has shut temporarily and moved lessons online as a result of the closure.

A number of staff members have contracted the virus, as well as some pupils and their family members, while other employees have been told to self-isolate by Public Health England.

Lessons have gone online at Budehaven Community School following the outbreak. Credit: ITV West Country

Rachel Wigglesworth, Interim Director of Public Health for Cornwall Council, says: “The school has seen an increase in the number of cases, which is a direct reflection of what we are seeing the community around the school and have made the difficult decision to close temporarily to ensure the safety of staff, pupils and families.

“Whilst we know that this may cause childcare issues with children at home unexpectedly, this decision has not been taken lightly.

"We all need to follow the guidance from Public Health. It is our responsibility and our responses, which are key to keeping numbers down here in Cornwall in our communities and our schools.”

The secondary school will remain open to vulnerable children and children of key workers in year groups which are not currently self-isolating.

We thank parents, carers and students for their help and cooperation at this challenging time, and strongly advise that we all pull together at the moment to follow the rules in order to reduce the spread of Covid-19. Dominic Wilkes, Headteacher, Budehaven Community School

It is hoped that the secondary school will be able to re-open soon. Credit: ITV West Country

The school will review the situation over the next few days and hopes to get back to normal as soon as possible.

