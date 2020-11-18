Cornwall Choir takes to the jungle to raise money for Newquay Zoo

City of Truro Male Choir has come up with an innovative way to raise money for Cornwall's Newquay Zoo.

Members of the choir dressed up as Tarzan and recorded a version of The Lion Sleeps Tonight which has already been shared widely across social media.

The video also features a special Cornish guest - The Kernow King, also known as Edward Rowe.

Kernow King made a cameo appearance in the video. Credit: City of Truro Male Choir

Dave Folland, Newquay Zoo Operations Manager said: "We are very pleased to have any support we can get from anywhere and this is definitely a little bit different and a little bit unique."

When asked how it helps the zoo, he said: "It's really challenging for everyone at the moment.

"So to have something a little bit different that shows us in a different light that gives us a little bit of a profile in a fun way in these dark times is definitely going to help us."

It costs roughly £5,000 to run the zoo everyday, meaning donations and any support is vital to keeping the zoo afloat.

The funding raised from the video will help to feed the animals and support staff.

The zoo was forced to close at the beginning of November in line with the second national lockdown.

