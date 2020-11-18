People living in a Devon town had to be evacuated from their homes after a man died from a "hazardous substance".

The man, aged in his 40s, was found dead inside a property in Stones Place, Cullompton, on 17 November.

Devon and Cornwall Police say a "hazardous substance" was the likely cause of death, though it is not being treated as suspicious.

Station Road was closed and three houses evacuated as a precaution, with residents placed in emergency accommodation overnight.A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police were called at around 10.30am yesterday, Tuesday, 17 November, with a report of concern for the welfare of a man in a property in Stones Place, Cullompton."A man in his 40s was declared deceased upon the arrival of emergency services.

Initial enquiries suggested that a hazardous substance was the likely cause of death. As a result, safeguarding against contamination has been paramount. The scene was contained in a joint effort by police and fire crews and a road closure was implemented and is still in place this morning. Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson

"All emergency services – police, ambulance and fire personnel – were active in assessing the risks and responding with the appropriate measures to collectively manage the scene," the spokesperson added."This incident posed rare and unique circumstances and the response reflected the expertise and professionalism of all involved."His death is not being treated as suspicious at this time and his next-of-kin have been informed."Enquiries are continuing this morning and include arrangements for the safe removal of the body."