Hundreds of people fail to pay fines for lockdown breaches

Close to 600 people across the South West have not paid fines for breaching coronavirus restrictions.

Figures up to September 21 show more than 1,350 people were issued fixed penalty notices.

Across Devon and Cornwall, nearly 40 per cent of people hadn't paid their fine within the required 28-day period, while in the Dorset force area more than 200 people have failed to pay their fines.

Meanwhile, more than half of people in Avon and Somerset failed to pay their fine within 28 days - and there are still £100,000 worth of fines outstanding.

The situation is similar in the Wiltshire Police force area where close to 60 per cent of people fined failed to pay on time whereas in Gloucestershire 41 per cent of people failed to pay on time.

Force area breakdown:

197 People failed to pay their fines within 28 days across Avon and Somerset

95 People failed to pay their fines within 28 days in Gloucestershire

108 People failed to pay their fines within 28 days in Wiltshire

393 People failed to pay their fines within 28 days across Devon and Cornwall

212 People failed to pay their fines within 28 days in Dorset

