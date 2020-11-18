Parents in court accused of murdering five-week-old son

A mother and father have appeared in court charged with murdering their five-week-old son.

James Dean Clark, 30, and Helen Jeremy, 26, are accused of killing baby Sean Clark who died on January 14, 2018.

Charges allege the couple murdered Sean at an address on Neads Drive, Warmley,South Gloucestershire, on that date.

Clark, of Neads Drive, Warmley, and Jeremy, of Russell Avenue, Kingswood, arealso charged with causing or allowing the death of a child.

Neither defendant entered a plea to the charges during a hearing at BristolCrown Court on Wednesday 18 November.

Judge William Hart remanded Clark, who appeared by video link, and Jeremy, whowas present at court, in custody.

The judge said: "The next time this case will be before the court will be onDecember 4 this year."

