A house in Plymouth has been left badly damaged following a bedroom fire.

Smoke was seen billowing from the property in Peverell after the fire broke out in a first-floor bedroom.

Fire crews from Greenbank and Crownhill attended and later extinguished the blaze, which is believed to have started accidentally.

No one is reported to have been injured, though the property was badly damaged by smoke.

Fire control received a call this morning reporting a fire in the bedroom of a domestic property. Two fire engines from Greenbank and one from Crownhill were quickly mobilised to the incident. On arrival, crews confirmed a fire in the first floor bedroom. Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson

The spokesperson added: "The fire was extinguished by crews using two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, positive pressure ventilation, one thermal imaging camera, and small tools.

"The bedroom was 25 per cent damaged by the fire and the rest of the property was 75 per cent damaged by smoke. The fire cause is believed to be accidental."

