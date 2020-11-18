Keepers were completely taking by surprise by the arrival of their latest creature at Exmoor Zoo.

This Serval kitten made a soggy entrance when its mother decided against the warmth of her dry den and gave birth in the exposed wet grass of her enclosure.

We usually know when an animal is pregnant as their behaviour changes and they look for suitable birthing spots but in this case, we were completely taken by surprise by a serval kitten drenched in the rain. Danny Reynolds, Trustee, Exmoor Zoo

The wildcat kitten was given the nickname of "Rain" after looking a bit drenched.

The sanctuary are now looking for a more suitable name for the newborn, and are running a Facebook competition for whoever comes up with the best name.

People will have to wait until after the second lockdown to get a closer look at the new kitten Credit: Katie Horrocks / Exmoor Zoo

Servals are a medium sized African wildcat that hunt during the day in the grasslandsavannas.

The pair at Exmoor Zoo are one of only four pairs across UK zoos. There are another eight zoos with a single Serval which should mean the kitten will easily find a home at another a UK zoo when it is old enough.

Exmoor Zoo is closed to visitors during the second national lockdown, and those who run it say the lack of admissions have made it hard to fundraise.

They're appealing for people to consider donating to their GoFundMe page to help feed and care for their animals like the serval kitten.