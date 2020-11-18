Police are on the hunt for a thief who stole a gold ring from an elderly care home resident with dementia in South Gloucestershire.

Officers believe the offender went into the victim's room at her care home in Frenchay between 17 and 18 October.

It is believed they stole the gold full sovereign ring from the 84-year-old's finger.

She suffered with dementia and has since died, but her family members are desperate to find the ring which is of "great sentimental value" to them.

Avon and Somerset Police is appealing to members of the public for any information which could help officers track down the piece of jewellery.

If you can help, call 101 quoting crime reference number 5220236963.

